Trump's Cannabis Reclassification Could Transform Research Landscape

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order fast-tracking cannabis reclassification. The new classification would promote cannabis research, offering potential breakthroughs in understanding and medical applications. NBC News reported the story, citing four sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 05:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In what could be a significant shift for cannabis policy, President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order this week aimed at fast-tracking the reclassification of cannabis. According to NBC News, four individuals with firsthand knowledge have confirmed the strategic move.

During a session with reporters on Monday, Trump himself hinted at this possibility, explaining that such reclassification would significantly benefit cannabis research. This action is expected to open new avenues for scientific study and potential medical advancements.

Such a policy shift would mark a notable pivot in the U.S. government's approach to cannabis, historically classified alongside substances with high abuse potential and no medical benefits. Experts believe this could pave the way for extensive research, advancing understanding and treatment options.

