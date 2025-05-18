Left Menu

Surge in Online Upskilling Courses: Bridging Skill Gaps and Unlocking Opportunities

Online upskilling courses from top institutions like IIT and IIM are increasingly popular, particularly among early-career professionals. Covering fields such as AI and electric vehicles, these courses offer essential skills for staying competitive. The trend is driven by technological advancements, with certifications boosting employability and bridging industry skill gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 12:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Enrolments in online upskilling courses from premier institutions like IIT and IIM are climbing steadily, attracting a wave of early-career professionals eager to remain relevant in a rapidly evolving job market.

A report by Technopak Advisors reveals that about 70% of participants in these programs have less than three years of work experience, demonstrating a strong preference for flexible and industry-driven education. The courses span areas like artificial intelligence, data analytics, and business leadership, blending theoretical depth with practical applicability.

With hybrid formats allowing for seamless learning alongside professional commitments, these courses attract not only young professionals but also seasoned entrepreneurs and senior professionals keen on enhancing efficiency and maintaining competitiveness. Leading learning platforms, including Jaro Education and Simplilearn, cite increased participation, while major reports confirm that micro-credentials are enhancing employability and reducing corporate training costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

