Boosting Careers: The Rise of Online Upskilling Courses

Online upskilling courses offered by institutions like IITs and IIMs are increasingly popular among early-career professionals seeking to stay relevant. They cover topics like artificial intelligence, big data, and leadership. These courses are not just theoretical; they offer practical solutions to real-world business problems and foster career advancement.

Premier institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) are witnessing a significant rise in enrollment for their online upskilling courses. This trend is particularly noticeable among early-career professionals looking to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving job market.

A report by Technopak Advisors, titled 'Online Higher Education, Certification and Upskilling Market in India,' reveals that close to 70% of participants in these programs have less than three years of work experience. The courses focus on areas such as artificial intelligence, big data, and electric vehicles, offering a blend of academic and real-world applications.

Interest is also strong among entrepreneurs and senior professionals eager to enhance efficiency. Learning platforms report increased participation, driven by the demand for skills aligned with future workplace needs. Experts agree that ongoing upskilling is essential to bridging skill gaps and creating new career opportunities.

