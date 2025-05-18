Left Menu

Tension Escalates: Teachers vs. State in Bikash Bhavan Protest

Following a Supreme Court ruling that led to job losses, school teachers in West Bengal have been clashing with police outside Bikash Bhavan. Summons have been issued to some teachers for alleged misconduct during the protests. The teachers remain determined, demanding job reinstatement and accusing the government of intimidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:34 IST
Tension Escalates: Teachers vs. State in Bikash Bhavan Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated standoff in West Bengal, teachers who lost their jobs due to a Supreme Court decision are clashing with police, demanding their positions back. The protests unfolded with rising tensions since Thursday at Bikash Bhavan, the state's Education Department headquarters.

Authorities have responded by summoning certain teachers to Bidhannagar North Police Station, accusing them of vandalizing property and obstructing government officials. According to police, 19 officers were injured during the altercations, prompting an FIR against some educators who were caught on camera.

The teachers, undeterred by the legal actions, continue their protests, accusing the government of corruption and intimidation. Their demands are clear: they seek immediate reinstatement, criticizing the state for not supporting their plea, even as violence breaks out in the quest for what they call justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025