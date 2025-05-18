Tension Escalates: Teachers vs. State in Bikash Bhavan Protest
Following a Supreme Court ruling that led to job losses, school teachers in West Bengal have been clashing with police outside Bikash Bhavan. Summons have been issued to some teachers for alleged misconduct during the protests. The teachers remain determined, demanding job reinstatement and accusing the government of intimidation.
- Country:
- India
In a heated standoff in West Bengal, teachers who lost their jobs due to a Supreme Court decision are clashing with police, demanding their positions back. The protests unfolded with rising tensions since Thursday at Bikash Bhavan, the state's Education Department headquarters.
Authorities have responded by summoning certain teachers to Bidhannagar North Police Station, accusing them of vandalizing property and obstructing government officials. According to police, 19 officers were injured during the altercations, prompting an FIR against some educators who were caught on camera.
The teachers, undeterred by the legal actions, continue their protests, accusing the government of corruption and intimidation. Their demands are clear: they seek immediate reinstatement, criticizing the state for not supporting their plea, even as violence breaks out in the quest for what they call justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
