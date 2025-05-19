Electronic Device Scandal: Cheating Ring Busted at Exam Centers
During the NVS competitive exams conducted by CBSE, 17 individuals were apprehended for using concealed electronic devices, discovered at two different centres. Complaints from school officials led to FIRs and arrests, involving candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The investigation is ongoing with further questioning of the accused.
Seventeen candidates were arrested for using electronic devices during the NVS competitive exam held by the Central Board of Secondary Education, as reported by the local police.
The arrests took place across two exam centres, following complaints from the centre superintendents, Pankaj Nautiyal and RS Bisht.
Suspects, primarily from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, are under investigation, marking a significant crackdown on exam malpractice.
