Rajasthan's Leadership Collaboration for Educational Advancement

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met with Governor Haribhau Bagde to discuss the comprehensive development of Rajasthan, with a focus on enhancing higher education quality. The meeting, considered a courtesy call, emphasized public welfare and the state's all-round advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards bolstering Rajasthan's development, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid a courtesy call on Governor Haribhau Bagde at Raj Bhavan on Monday. This meeting underscored the commitment of the state's leadership towards public welfare and educational enhancement.

According to an official statement, the dialogue between Sharma and Bagde revolved around fostering all-round development in Rajasthan, with special emphasis on improving the quality of higher education. These topics align with the state's strategic priorities for progressive growth and betterment of public services.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Sharma took to the microblogging platform X to update the public, highlighting the productive discussions with Governor Bagde concerning public welfare topics that are crucial for the state. This visit signifies a collaborative stride in the pursuit of comprehensive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

