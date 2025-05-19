Left Menu

IIT Madras Launches Innovative BTech Courses in Emerging Fields

Indian Institute of Technology Madras is set to introduce two BTech courses in computational and biomedical engineering from 2025. The courses, designed to bridge academia-industry gaps, offer a chance for students to extend to a dual degree. They emphasize advanced technologies aligned with industry 5.0.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is making strides in engineering education with the launch of two new BTech courses in computational engineering and biomedical engineering starting from the 2025 academic session, according to institute officials.

These state-of-the-art programmes are crafted by the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering and are open to students who pass the JEE (Advanced) examination, with selections made during the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) counselling. Each course will admit 40 students.

According to IIT Madras director V Kamakoti, these courses are crucial for keeping pace with rapid technological advancements and are designed to address industry 5.0 needs related to health tech and advanced manufacturing. The programmes will prepare students for leadership roles, providing them an option to pursue a five-year dual degree via the Interdisciplinary Dual Degree programmes.

