Jagdeep Singh Appointed as Punjabi University's New Vice-Chancellor
Jagdeep Singh has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Punjabi University by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. Singh's appointment is for three years, starting from the date he assumes office. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed confidence in Singh's leadership to elevate the university's academic standards.
In a significant educational appointment, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has named Jagdeep Singh as the new vice-chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala, effective for three years starting upon his assumption of office.
Praising Singh's appointment, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his confidence that Singh's leadership will help set new academic standards and revive the university's esteemed reputation. Punjabi University has long been a source of pride for Punjab, especially the Malwa region.
Mann highlighted that education remains a central focus for the state administration, alongside health and employment, with substantial efforts ongoing to enhance the sector. The new vice-chancellor is expected to play a crucial role in these endeavors.
