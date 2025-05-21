SRM University-AP Invites Top Athletes for Sports Quota Admissions 2025

SRM University-AP in Amaravati has called for applications from elite athletes seeking admission under its sports quota for the 2025-26 academic session.

The trial period spans from May 26 to June 18, 2025, encompassing 14 sports categories available to both genders. Successful candidates may receive a scholarship of up to 100%, awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Noteworthy is the option for students who have represented India in major international sports events; they can gain direct entry without trials. The university boasts top-tier facilities and mentors, contributing to its illustrious history of producing eminent athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)