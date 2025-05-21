SRM University-AP Invites Top Athletes for Sports Quota Admissions 2025
SRM University-AP, Amaravati, is now accepting applications for sports quota admissions for the 2025-26 academic year. Trials run between May 26 and June 18, 2025, for 14 sports categories open to men and women. Top athletes can secure up to a 100% scholarship based on availability.
Noteworthy is the option for students who have represented India in major international sports events; they can gain direct entry without trials. The university boasts top-tier facilities and mentors, contributing to its illustrious history of producing eminent athletes.
