Left Menu

SRM University-AP Invites Top Athletes for Sports Quota Admissions 2025

SRM University-AP, Amaravati, is now accepting applications for sports quota admissions for the 2025-26 academic year. Trials run between May 26 and June 18, 2025, for 14 sports categories open to men and women. Top athletes can secure up to a 100% scholarship based on availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:20 IST
SRM University-AP Invites Top Athletes for Sports Quota Admissions 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SRM University-AP in Amaravati has called for applications from elite athletes seeking admission under its sports quota for the 2025-26 academic session.

The trial period spans from May 26 to June 18, 2025, encompassing 14 sports categories available to both genders. Successful candidates may receive a scholarship of up to 100%, awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Noteworthy is the option for students who have represented India in major international sports events; they can gain direct entry without trials. The university boasts top-tier facilities and mentors, contributing to its illustrious history of producing eminent athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025