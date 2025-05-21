Left Menu

Himachal Board Corrects Exam Results: A Human Error Rectified

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education corrected its Class 12 exam results following the discovery of an evaluation error in the English paper. The revised results improved the pass percentage to 88.64% from 83.16%. The board acted after receiving complaints about low English scores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla/Dharamshala | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:22 IST
Himachal Board Corrects Exam Results: A Human Error Rectified
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued a revised Class 12 exam result after identifying and correcting an evaluation error in the English paper. The announcement came on Wednesday, markedly improving the pass rate from 83.16% to 88.64%.

State officials explained that the error stemmed from incorrect answer keys used for initial evaluations, prompting complaints from students who had scored lower than expected. The reevaluation showed that 76,315 out of 86,373 students passed, with 3,838 placed under the compartment category and 5,868 failing.

The board's Secretary, Vishal Sharma, acknowledged the 'human error' involved in uploading the wrong answer keys. Education Minister Rohit Thakur instructed an investigation following complaints, leading to the rectification. Revised results ensure that marks were only increased and not reduced for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025