Himachal Board Corrects Exam Results: A Human Error Rectified

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued a revised Class 12 exam result after identifying and correcting an evaluation error in the English paper. The announcement came on Wednesday, markedly improving the pass rate from 83.16% to 88.64%.

State officials explained that the error stemmed from incorrect answer keys used for initial evaluations, prompting complaints from students who had scored lower than expected. The reevaluation showed that 76,315 out of 86,373 students passed, with 3,838 placed under the compartment category and 5,868 failing.

The board's Secretary, Vishal Sharma, acknowledged the 'human error' involved in uploading the wrong answer keys. Education Minister Rohit Thakur instructed an investigation following complaints, leading to the rectification. Revised results ensure that marks were only increased and not reduced for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)