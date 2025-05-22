Left Menu

Kerala Exam Results: A Slight Dip in Success

Kerala's higher secondary exam results reveal a slight decrease in the pass percentage compared to last year. With 77.81% clearing the exams, the science stream boasted the highest success rate. Girls outperformed boys, and government-aided schools achieved superior results. Key districts showed varying outcomes, and improvement exams are scheduled for late June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:08 IST
Kerala Exam Results: A Slight Dip in Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Higher Secondary Exam results were unveiled, indicating a minor drop in the pass percentage from the previous year, standing at 77.81% compared to the prior 78.69%.

Kerala General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, announced these figures, emphasizing the distinction between genders, as girls excelled more significantly than boys, securing an 86.65% pass percentage for girls against 68.44% for boys.

The science stream emerged as the highest performer, and certain districts noted notable results. Improvement exams are set for late June, allowing students another chance at success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025