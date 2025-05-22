Kerala Exam Results: A Slight Dip in Success

Kerala's Higher Secondary Exam results were unveiled, indicating a minor drop in the pass percentage from the previous year, standing at 77.81% compared to the prior 78.69%.

Kerala General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, announced these figures, emphasizing the distinction between genders, as girls excelled more significantly than boys, securing an 86.65% pass percentage for girls against 68.44% for boys.

The science stream emerged as the highest performer, and certain districts noted notable results. Improvement exams are set for late June, allowing students another chance at success.

(With inputs from agencies.)