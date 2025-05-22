Kerala Exam Results: A Slight Dip in Success
Kerala's higher secondary exam results reveal a slight decrease in the pass percentage compared to last year. With 77.81% clearing the exams, the science stream boasted the highest success rate. Girls outperformed boys, and government-aided schools achieved superior results. Key districts showed varying outcomes, and improvement exams are scheduled for late June.
Kerala's Higher Secondary Exam results were unveiled, indicating a minor drop in the pass percentage from the previous year, standing at 77.81% compared to the prior 78.69%.
Kerala General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, announced these figures, emphasizing the distinction between genders, as girls excelled more significantly than boys, securing an 86.65% pass percentage for girls against 68.44% for boys.
The science stream emerged as the highest performer, and certain districts noted notable results. Improvement exams are set for late June, allowing students another chance at success.
