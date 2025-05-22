Left Menu

Kushinagar Teachers Dismissed for Misrepresented Credentials

Twenty teachers in Kushinagar district were dismissed for providing false information in their job applications. Discrepancies in qualifications were discovered during investigations. Further investigations are ongoing, following similar incidents in Ballia where five teachers were dismissed for lacking required qualifications at the time of appointment.

In a significant move, twenty teachers in Kushinagar district have been dismissed for submitting falsified information on their job applications, according to officials.

The discrepancies were uncovered during an investigation led by District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Ram Jiyavan Maurya. This action was taken following guidance from Secretary Basic Education Council Surendra Tiwari. The BSA stated that these teachers, appointed since 2021, showed inconsistencies between their merit list standings and academic cut-off marks.

Such dismissals follow an earlier case in Ballia, where five teachers were let go for lacking the necessary educational qualifications at the time of their hiring. Further investigations are reportedly underway to ensure the integrity of educational appointments.

