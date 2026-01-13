Left Menu

Investigation Intensifies: The Missing 'Saroops' Mystery

The Punjab Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the disappearance of 328 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is cooperating with the investigation, following directives from Akal Takht. Notably, an inquiry report points to financial misappropriation by certain employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:17 IST
Investigation Intensifies: The Missing 'Saroops' Mystery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) ramped up efforts on Tuesday by seeking crucial records from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to uncover the mystery of 328 missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Engaging with SGPC officials in Amritsar and Chandigarh, the SIT aims to advance their investigation following a formal request for records. Acknowledging the sensitive nature of the case, acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, has urged cooperation from the SGPC to aid the probe into this controversial matter.

The controversy, ignited in June 2020, has uncovered alleged financial misappropriations, as highlighted by an inquiry commission. With strong reverence for the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh community remains deeply affected as the investigation continues to unravel the mystery involving former SGPC officials and employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UAE Severance

Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UA...

 Global
2
Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content

Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content

 Global
3
High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

 India
4
BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026