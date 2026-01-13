Investigation Intensifies: The Missing 'Saroops' Mystery

The Punjab Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) ramped up efforts on Tuesday by seeking crucial records from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to uncover the mystery of 328 missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Engaging with SGPC officials in Amritsar and Chandigarh, the SIT aims to advance their investigation following a formal request for records. Acknowledging the sensitive nature of the case, acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, has urged cooperation from the SGPC to aid the probe into this controversial matter.

The controversy, ignited in June 2020, has uncovered alleged financial misappropriations, as highlighted by an inquiry commission. With strong reverence for the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh community remains deeply affected as the investigation continues to unravel the mystery involving former SGPC officials and employees.

