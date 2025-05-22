Hemant Soren Lays Foundation for Tribal Student Hostel in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has laid the foundation for a 520-bed multistorey hostel dedicated to tribal students in Ranchi, on the campus of Karamtoli tribal college. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to bolstering school and college education throughout the state.

As part of this educational push, the government plans to renovate all welfare department hostels, ensuring that residents receive nutritious meals three times daily, along with support staff such as cooks and watchmen. Additionally, a library will be launched in every district, honoring Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Addressing the competitive era students face, Soren highlighted ongoing support programs for academic endeavors, including preparations for competitive exams and courses in medicine, engineering, and law. This comprehensive support aims to empower Jharkhand's youth in their educational pursuits.

