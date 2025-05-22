Left Menu

Hemant Soren Lays Foundation for Tribal Student Hostel in Ranchi

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has inaugurated the construction of a 520-bed hostel for tribal students at Karamtoli tribal college in Ranchi. The project is part of a broader initiative to enhance educational infrastructure by renovating hostels and establishing district libraries to support student success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:02 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has laid the foundation for a 520-bed multistorey hostel dedicated to tribal students in Ranchi, on the campus of Karamtoli tribal college. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to bolstering school and college education throughout the state.

As part of this educational push, the government plans to renovate all welfare department hostels, ensuring that residents receive nutritious meals three times daily, along with support staff such as cooks and watchmen. Additionally, a library will be launched in every district, honoring Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Addressing the competitive era students face, Soren highlighted ongoing support programs for academic endeavors, including preparations for competitive exams and courses in medicine, engineering, and law. This comprehensive support aims to empower Jharkhand's youth in their educational pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

