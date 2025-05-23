Harvard's International Student Program Decertification Sparks Controversy

In a bold and controversial move, the Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's certification to enroll international students, demanding that current foreign students transfer or risk losing their legal status. This decision, impacting numerous students from India, reflects growing tensions between Harvard and the federal government.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) decision to decertify Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program. The university is accused of non-compliance with DHS regulations and fostering an environment unsafe for Jewish students while allegedly harboring pro-Hamas and Chinese Communist Party sympathies.

The revocation, effective immediately, means Harvard cannot host non-immigrant students under F or J visas, typically issued for educational and exchange purposes. Despite receiving warnings, Harvard reportedly failed to meet reporting obligations, leading to a loss of its Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification. Harvard's refusal to provide details on foreign students' criminal activities compounded DHS's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)