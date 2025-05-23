Left Menu

Trump Administration Revokes Harvard's International Student Program

The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, impacting thousands and threatening to extend to other institutions. Homeland Security cited allegations against Harvard, while the university condemns the move as illegal and retaliatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 02:25 IST
Trump Administration Revokes Harvard's International Student Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has taken the unprecedented step of revoking Harvard University's capacity to enroll international students. This decision, announced on Thursday, has significant implications, affecting thousands of current and prospective international students. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, acting on behalf of the administration, has accused Harvard of various misconducts, including fostering antisemitism and collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party.

In response, Harvard has labeled this action as unlawful and a form of retaliation, stating that it jeopardizes the university's academic mission. The institution, which hosts nearly 6,800 international students, argues that the move is an attack on academic freedom and insists it will continue to support its international community. The clampdown follows heightened tensions between the Trump administration and the Ivy League school.

This move is part of a broader campaign by President Trump to reform American higher education institutions, especially those perceived to harbor radical ideologies. Concurrently, a federal judge ruled against the administration's broader attempts to revamp foreign student visa regulations, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding situation at Harvard. As the debate continues, the potential economic impact on local communities reliant on foreign students' contributions remains a crucial concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025