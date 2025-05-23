Trump Administration Revokes Harvard's International Student Program

The Trump administration has taken the unprecedented step of revoking Harvard University's capacity to enroll international students. This decision, announced on Thursday, has significant implications, affecting thousands of current and prospective international students. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, acting on behalf of the administration, has accused Harvard of various misconducts, including fostering antisemitism and collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party.

In response, Harvard has labeled this action as unlawful and a form of retaliation, stating that it jeopardizes the university's academic mission. The institution, which hosts nearly 6,800 international students, argues that the move is an attack on academic freedom and insists it will continue to support its international community. The clampdown follows heightened tensions between the Trump administration and the Ivy League school.

This move is part of a broader campaign by President Trump to reform American higher education institutions, especially those perceived to harbor radical ideologies. Concurrently, a federal judge ruled against the administration's broader attempts to revamp foreign student visa regulations, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding situation at Harvard. As the debate continues, the potential economic impact on local communities reliant on foreign students' contributions remains a crucial concern.

