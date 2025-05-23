Left Menu

Trump Administration Battles Harvard: A Clash Over International Students

The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, citing security concerns and its alleged ties with the Chinese Communist Party. The Department of Homeland Security claims Harvard hosts 'anti-American' activities. Harvard refutes the decision, labeling it unlawful and harmful to its community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 02:49 IST
Trump Administration Battles Harvard: A Clash Over International Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has intensified its conflict with Harvard University by revoking the institution's ability to enroll international students. The Department of Homeland Security claims that Harvard has created an unsafe environment on its campus and has alleged ties with the Chinese Communist Party.

This decision means that the thousands of international students currently attending Harvard will need to transfer to other institutions or leave the United States altogether. Harvard firmly opposed the decision, calling it unlawful, and insisted that it was working to provide guidance to affected students.

The issue originated from a request by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who demanded detailed records of foreign students' activities. The tension marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration's ongoing conflict with one of the nation's most prestigious universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025