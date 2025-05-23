Trump Administration Battles Harvard: A Clash Over International Students
The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, citing security concerns and its alleged ties with the Chinese Communist Party. The Department of Homeland Security claims Harvard hosts 'anti-American' activities. Harvard refutes the decision, labeling it unlawful and harmful to its community.
The Trump administration has intensified its conflict with Harvard University by revoking the institution's ability to enroll international students. The Department of Homeland Security claims that Harvard has created an unsafe environment on its campus and has alleged ties with the Chinese Communist Party.
This decision means that the thousands of international students currently attending Harvard will need to transfer to other institutions or leave the United States altogether. Harvard firmly opposed the decision, calling it unlawful, and insisted that it was working to provide guidance to affected students.
The issue originated from a request by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who demanded detailed records of foreign students' activities. The tension marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration's ongoing conflict with one of the nation's most prestigious universities.
