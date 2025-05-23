Govt Boosts Education Workforce in Budget 2025 with Major Investments

In a significant move to elevate the quality of education in New Zealand, the Government has unveiled a series of robust investments in Budget 2025 aimed at enhancing teaching and leadership in schools. Education Minister Erica Stanford emphasized the critical role of teachers in student success, underlining the Government’s commitment to building a future-ready education workforce.

“We know the most important part of a child’s education is the quality of the teacher in front of them,” said Minister Stanford. “Developing the workforce of the future is one of my priorities for the education system. We want to grow, promote and support the education workforce by backing and strengthening our educators who every day deliver real change in the classroom.”

Expanding the Workforce

At the heart of this effort is the creation of over 1,600 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) teaching and learning support roles by 2028. This significant addition to the education workforce aims to address both current shortages and future needs, ensuring that classrooms across the country are well-equipped with skilled educators.

To achieve this, the Government is investing $33 million to expand the School Onsite Training Programme (SOTP), adding 530 new training places over the next four years. This initiative will also feature enhanced marketing efforts to attract prospective teachers from within New Zealand and abroad, broadening the recruitment pipeline.

Leadership Development and Support

Recognizing the importance of school leadership, Budget 2025 dedicates $30 million to strengthen school management. This funding will support up to 800 teachers in participating in an Aspiring Principal Programme, preparing them for future leadership roles. Moreover, the Leadership Advisory Service will be doubled in capacity, increasing from 16 to 32 advisors who will provide critical guidance and support to school leaders across the country.

Enhancing Professional Credentials

The Government is also stepping in to ease the burden of certification costs for teachers. With an allocation of $53 million, approximately 115,000 teacher registrations and practicing certificates will be funded over the next three years, helping educators maintain their credentials without financial strain.

Focus on Professional Learning

A multi-pronged approach is being taken to upskill existing educators:

$3 million has been earmarked for targeted professional development for teacher aides , a vital support role in many classrooms.

$5 million will go toward Professional Learning and Development (PLD) in core subject areas such as Literacy, Maths, and Assessment , targeting 450-500 teachers working with students in Years 0 through 10.

A further $14.7 million will be invested in PLD for up to 51,000 teachers and kaiako, with a specific focus on te reo Māori and tikanga Māori. The goal is to enhance cultural competency and ensure that educators are confident in using te reo Māori as part of their everyday teaching practice.

Reforming for the Future

“This Government is implementing an ambitious education reform programme that is defined by pace, clarity and outcomes,” said Minister Stanford. “It is crucial we support the teaching workforce who is leading this reform. This builds on our continued commitment to support our fantastic teachers. We want to grow the skills and knowledge in our workforce. This not only benefits our educators but gives our tamariki the very best chance to thrive at school and beyond.”

The initiatives laid out in Budget 2025 mark a strategic investment in the long-term quality and resilience of the New Zealand education system. By focusing on recruitment, leadership, credentialing, and professional development, the Government is positioning educators to meet the evolving demands of the classroom and equip students for success in an ever-changing world.