Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over International Student Enrollment Rights

Harvard University is taking legal action against the Trump administration's decision to revoke its ability to enroll international students. The university claims this move breaches the U.S. Constitution and negatively impacts over 7,000 visa holders, as well as Harvard's diverse academic environment and programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Harvard University initiated a lawsuit against the Trump administration following President Donald Trump's move to revoke the institution's right to enroll international students.

Filed in Boston federal court, the complaint highlights Harvard's stance that this revocation breaches the U.S. Constitution and other federal laws, impacting more than 7,000 international students. The action, deemed as an act of retaliation for Harvard's refusal to comply with government attempts to influence its governance and curriculum, will severely affect Harvard's academic landscape.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the termination of Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, effective from the 2025-2026 academic year, citing allegations against the university for promoting violence and ties with the Chinese Communist Party. With 27% of its students being international, Harvard argues that this decision disrupts multiple programs just days before graduation, asserting that the institution's identity is closely tied to its international community.

