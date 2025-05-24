Left Menu

Allegations Mount Against Engineering College Principal

Several students have accused Himanshu Monga, director-cum-principal of Bandla Hydro Engineering College, of sexual harassment, including threats and inappropriate behavior. A video allegedly showing misconduct has sparked protests. Previous complaints have resurfaced, prompting a district-level inquiry and promises of action by the technical education department.

Allegations of sexual harassment have surged against Himanshu Monga, the director-cum-principal of Bandla Hydro Engineering College, following his arrest.

Students claim Monga engaged in inappropriate behavior, including threats to their academic performance if they didn't comply with his advances. A disturbing video purportedly showing Monga trying to touch a student inappropriately has intensified the outcry.

A district-level committee has initiated an investigation, with a report submitted to Akshay Sood, the director of technical education, who has vowed to take action. Past grievances against Monga have also resurfaced online, highlighting misconduct allegations from another institution.

