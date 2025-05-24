Allegations Mount Against Engineering College Principal

Allegations of sexual harassment have surged against Himanshu Monga, the director-cum-principal of Bandla Hydro Engineering College, following his arrest.

Students claim Monga engaged in inappropriate behavior, including threats to their academic performance if they didn't comply with his advances. A disturbing video purportedly showing Monga trying to touch a student inappropriately has intensified the outcry.

A district-level committee has initiated an investigation, with a report submitted to Akshay Sood, the director of technical education, who has vowed to take action. Past grievances against Monga have also resurfaced online, highlighting misconduct allegations from another institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)