Allegations Mount Against Engineering College Principal
Several students have accused Himanshu Monga, director-cum-principal of Bandla Hydro Engineering College, of sexual harassment, including threats and inappropriate behavior. A video allegedly showing misconduct has sparked protests. Previous complaints have resurfaced, prompting a district-level inquiry and promises of action by the technical education department.
- Country:
- India
Allegations of sexual harassment have surged against Himanshu Monga, the director-cum-principal of Bandla Hydro Engineering College, following his arrest.
Students claim Monga engaged in inappropriate behavior, including threats to their academic performance if they didn't comply with his advances. A disturbing video purportedly showing Monga trying to touch a student inappropriately has intensified the outcry.
A district-level committee has initiated an investigation, with a report submitted to Akshay Sood, the director of technical education, who has vowed to take action. Past grievances against Monga have also resurfaced online, highlighting misconduct allegations from another institution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests Demand Ban on Bangladesh's Awami League Amid Political Turmoil
Bangladesh's Interim Government Considers Ban on Awami League Amid Protests
Mali’s Military Moves on Thin Ice: Bans, Protests, and Political Tensions
IMF Approves $1 Billion Disbursement to Pakistan Amidst Indian Protests
Protests Ignite in Slovakia Over Prime Minister's Russia Visit