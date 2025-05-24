Delhi Schools Revamp Eco Clubs to Boost Mission LiFE
All schools in Delhi are instructed to rename and re-establish their Eco Clubs as 'Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE' by August 31. This initiative aims to enhance environmental education and align with 'Mission LiFE', encouraging sustainable practices among students. A dedicated portal will support these efforts.
In a significant move to promote environmental awareness, all schools in Delhi have been ordered to rename their Eco Clubs to 'Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE' and complete their re-establishment by August 31, as part of a national push towards enhanced environmental education.
This directive falls under the Samagra Shiksha initiative and seeks alignment with 'Mission LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment), a global movement introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Glasgow Climate Change Conference in 2021. The initiative focuses on instilling sustainable habits and climate-conscious values among students.
Moreover, schools are urged to participate in the nationwide launch of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' on World Environment Day, June 5. This follow-up campaign to last year's tree plantation drive aims to be a mass movement, encouraging sustainable practices across the nation.
