Delhi Schools Revamp Eco Clubs to Boost Mission LiFE

In a significant move to promote environmental awareness, all schools in Delhi have been ordered to rename their Eco Clubs to 'Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE' and complete their re-establishment by August 31, as part of a national push towards enhanced environmental education.

This directive falls under the Samagra Shiksha initiative and seeks alignment with 'Mission LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment), a global movement introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Glasgow Climate Change Conference in 2021. The initiative focuses on instilling sustainable habits and climate-conscious values among students.

Moreover, schools are urged to participate in the nationwide launch of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' on World Environment Day, June 5. This follow-up campaign to last year's tree plantation drive aims to be a mass movement, encouraging sustainable practices across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)