Left Menu

Delhi Schools Revamp Eco Clubs to Boost Mission LiFE

All schools in Delhi are instructed to rename and re-establish their Eco Clubs as 'Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE' by August 31. This initiative aims to enhance environmental education and align with 'Mission LiFE', encouraging sustainable practices among students. A dedicated portal will support these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:08 IST
Delhi Schools Revamp Eco Clubs to Boost Mission LiFE
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to promote environmental awareness, all schools in Delhi have been ordered to rename their Eco Clubs to 'Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE' and complete their re-establishment by August 31, as part of a national push towards enhanced environmental education.

This directive falls under the Samagra Shiksha initiative and seeks alignment with 'Mission LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment), a global movement introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Glasgow Climate Change Conference in 2021. The initiative focuses on instilling sustainable habits and climate-conscious values among students.

Moreover, schools are urged to participate in the nationwide launch of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' on World Environment Day, June 5. This follow-up campaign to last year's tree plantation drive aims to be a mass movement, encouraging sustainable practices across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025