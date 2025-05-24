Harvard Faces Scrutiny as U.S. Questions China Ties and Foreign Student Enrolment

Harvard University's historic ties with China, once considered beneficial, are now attracting intense scrutiny amid allegations from the Trump administration of Beijing-backed influence operations on campus. The administration has moved to revoke the university's ability to enroll foreign students, citing concerns of antisemitism and collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party.

A federal judge temporarily blocked this controversial order following Harvard's lawsuit. Concerns about China's influence at Harvard have been an ongoing issue among U.S. lawmakers, who worry about the manipulation of the institution to access advanced technology and circumvent security laws. Efforts to address these influences have sparked vigorous debate over academic freedom and international cooperation.

The complexity of Harvard's connections, involving financial gifts and significant research partnerships with China, continues to raise eyebrows. Former Harvard President Larry Summers and various education and human rights experts are alarmed by measures targeting foreign students, warning of broader implications for U.S. global leadership in education and scientific collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)