Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil
Taiwanese students like Yu-hsuan Lin face uncertainty as U.S. policies threaten to revoke Harvard's enrollment of foreign students. Lin, eager to attend Harvard, feels anxious and may defer her studies or seek education in Europe or the UK. The situation impacts 52 Taiwanese students.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 06:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 06:42 IST
Taiwanese student Yu-hsuan Lin was all set to join Harvard University this September, but a political decision has cast uncertainty over her plans.
The Trump administration's move to revoke Harvard's ability to enroll international students has caused anxiety for Lin and others like her, despite a U.S. judge's temporary block on the decision.
Facing potential deferral, Lin is now considering options in Europe or the UK for her studies, highlighting the plight of 52 Taiwanese students affected by the U.S. policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
