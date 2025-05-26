Left Menu

Maharashtra's 'Shalarth ID' Scandal: Uncovering the Rs 100 Crore Education Scam

A probe into the 'Shalarth ID' scam in Maharashtra reveals over 500 improperly recruited teachers using fake IDs. The scam, potentially over Rs 100 crore, involves senior education officials. SIT is focusing on education department officials, with more arrests expected as the investigation continues.

  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the 'Shalarth ID' scam in Maharashtra has unearthed over 500 cases of improper teacher recruitment. This alarming discovery raises questions about the integrity of processes within the state's centralized portal for managing school employee records.

According to a senior official, out of 622 teacher appointments, only 75 were made following proper procedures. The rest were secured through fraudulent means, with candidates allegedly paying between Rs 20-30 lakh each. The scam's magnitude is speculated to exceed Rs 100 crore.

SIT leader, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunita Meshram, directs the investigation towards senior officials in the education department. The team attempted to arrest retired deputy director Satish Mendhe, hinting at the complexity and reach of the scandal. The SIT was established in April to tackle the misuse of identities for payroll disbursements through the Shalarth portal, with several arrests made thus far.

