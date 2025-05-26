Uttar Pradesh's Education Revolution: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Composite Schools

In an ambitious move to transform the educational landscape in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the establishment of Chief Minister Composite Schools across each assembly constituency, providing state-of-the-art facilities under one roof.

Addressing a gathering in Lok Bhavan, Adityanath highlighted that these schools would be equipped with amenities like toilets, drinking water, playgrounds, smart classes, and digital libraries, aiming to replicate and expand the success seen under Operation Kayakalp.

With the backing of Rs 3,300 crore in projects, the initiative is set to revolutionize education, ensuring equitable access and cutting-edge learning environments, while also urging teachers to engage directly with communities to boost enrollment and educational outreach.

