Uttar Pradesh's Education Revolution: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Composite Schools

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the establishment of Chief Minister Composite Schools in each UP assembly constituency, offering modern facilities from pre-primary to senior secondary levels. Projects worth Rs 3,300 crore were launched, highlighting efforts to enhance education quality and infrastructure across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:04 IST
In an ambitious move to transform the educational landscape in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the establishment of Chief Minister Composite Schools across each assembly constituency, providing state-of-the-art facilities under one roof.

Addressing a gathering in Lok Bhavan, Adityanath highlighted that these schools would be equipped with amenities like toilets, drinking water, playgrounds, smart classes, and digital libraries, aiming to replicate and expand the success seen under Operation Kayakalp.

With the backing of Rs 3,300 crore in projects, the initiative is set to revolutionize education, ensuring equitable access and cutting-edge learning environments, while also urging teachers to engage directly with communities to boost enrollment and educational outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

