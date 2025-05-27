Girls Triumph in Jharkhand's Class 10 Board Exams

In a remarkable achievement, girls in Jharkhand have outperformed boys in the recent Class 10 board exams, as highlighted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday.

Across the state, an impressive 91.71% of students successfully cleared the exams, marking an improvement over last year's results. The performance of girls stood at 92.38% pass rate, surpassing the boys' 90.96%, noted School Education and Literacy Department Secretary Uma Shankar Singh.

This year, Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana notably climbed from the bottom to the top among five state divisions, with Pakur, Jamtara, and Sahebganj districts securing top spots due to strategic efforts by the education department.