U.S. Government Targets Harvard: Contract Terminations and Legal Battles
The Trump administration plans to terminate federal contracts with Harvard University, valued at about $100 million, claiming discriminatory practices. This move follows the cancellation of $3 billion in research grants and attempts to revoke international student enrollments. Harvard is suing, arguing free speech violations.
The Trump administration has launched a sweeping campaign against Harvard University, seeking to terminate federal contracts valued at roughly $100 million. This initiative, communicated through a letter by the U.S. General Services Administration, directs federal agencies to reassess their agreements with the prestigious institution.
These actions represent a continuation of the administration's efforts to weaken the financial and academic standing of Harvard, following the termination of $3 billion in research funding and moves to revoke the enrollment of international students. A recent court ruling, however, has temporarily barred the government from rescinding these enrollments.
Citing allegations of discriminatory practices, including in admissions and hiring, the administration has ordered agencies to list contract cancellations by June 6. Harvard, challenging these measures in court, has criticized the administration's actions as a violation of procedures and free speech under the First Amendment.
ALSO READ
Duterte Dynasty Dominates Midterm Elections Amid Legal Battles
Kerala's Legal Battle for Withheld Central Funds: A Quest for Educational Equity
Contempt Plea Against Uttarakhand: Demolition of Waqf Property Sparks Legal Battle
Diddy's Legal Battle: Cassie Set to Testify in Sex Trafficking Case
Sonu Nigam's Legal Battle: The Karnataka Controversy