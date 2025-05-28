U.S. Government Targets Harvard: Contract Terminations and Legal Battles

The Trump administration has launched a sweeping campaign against Harvard University, seeking to terminate federal contracts valued at roughly $100 million. This initiative, communicated through a letter by the U.S. General Services Administration, directs federal agencies to reassess their agreements with the prestigious institution.

These actions represent a continuation of the administration's efforts to weaken the financial and academic standing of Harvard, following the termination of $3 billion in research funding and moves to revoke the enrollment of international students. A recent court ruling, however, has temporarily barred the government from rescinding these enrollments.

Citing allegations of discriminatory practices, including in admissions and hiring, the administration has ordered agencies to list contract cancellations by June 6. Harvard, challenging these measures in court, has criticized the administration's actions as a violation of procedures and free speech under the First Amendment.