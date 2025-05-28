New Chair of Excellence Enhances Indian Strategic Culture at DSSC

The Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington has inaugurated a Chair of Excellence focused on Indian Strategic Culture, marking a significant enhancement in its educational offerings.

Prof Amitabh Mattoo, Dean of the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been appointed as the Chair Professor. This strategic move underscores the institute's commitment to empowering Indian Armed Forces' training facilities with specialized knowledge.

Officials believe this initiative will enrich both faculty and participants, providing them with deeper insights and strengthening DSSC's mission of cultivating well-rounded future strategic leaders for India and its allied nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)