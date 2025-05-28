Left Menu

New Chair of Excellence Enhances Indian Strategic Culture at DSSC

A Chair of Excellence on Indian Strategic Culture has been established at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. Prof Amitabh Mattoo has been appointed as the Chair Professor, enhancing the institution's focus on strategic education. This initiative aims to develop future strategic leaders for the Indian Armed Forces.

  India

The Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington has inaugurated a Chair of Excellence focused on Indian Strategic Culture, marking a significant enhancement in its educational offerings.

Prof Amitabh Mattoo, Dean of the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been appointed as the Chair Professor. This strategic move underscores the institute's commitment to empowering Indian Armed Forces' training facilities with specialized knowledge.

Officials believe this initiative will enrich both faculty and participants, providing them with deeper insights and strengthening DSSC's mission of cultivating well-rounded future strategic leaders for India and its allied nations.

