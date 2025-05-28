Left Menu

Historic Milestone: First Student from Nizampur Passes Class 10 Board Exams

Rahul Gandhi congratulated Ramkeval, the first from Nizampur village to pass class 10 exams. Gandhi praised Ramkeval's determination and highlighted the significance of education, promising support. Local MP Tanuj Punia emphasized continued backing for Ramkeval's further education, crediting the achievement to a government school initiative.

In a celebratory moment for the village of Nizampur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sent a congratulatory letter and gifts to Ramkeval, the first student from the area to clear the class 10 board exams.

Local MP Tanuj Punia presented the letter and gifts to Ramkeval, commending his accomplishment as a historic event for the community.

Gandhi lauded the student's perseverance and expressed hope that his success would inspire others, emphasizing the role of education as advocated by Dr. Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

