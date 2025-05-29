Uttar Pradesh Partners with Monash University for Global Education Leap
The Uttar Pradesh government has signed an MoU with Australia's Monash University to elevate the state's education system. This partnership aims to provide students and faculty with a global platform for research and innovation while preparing them for global competition, in line with National Education Policy 2020.
The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant step toward enhancing its educational framework, aligning it with international standards. On Thursday, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Australia's Monash University, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath witnessing the proceedings.
The collaboration is set to provide an international platform for students and faculty from various educational institutions within the state. This initiative aims to foster research, innovation, training, and technical collaboration, marking a shift towards a more global approach to education.
Highlighting the significance of this agreement, Adityanath emphasized its alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, promoting multi-dimensional learning and international cooperation. The partnership is expected to position Uttar Pradesh prominently on the global education map.
(With inputs from agencies.)
