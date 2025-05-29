Left Menu

Trump Administration Rethinks Harvard's Foreign Student Certification

The Trump administration may delay plans to revoke Harvard University's certification to enroll foreign students. The decision follows concerns, including Harvard's handling of antisemitism on campus. The Department of Homeland Security issued a notice of intent, and Harvard has 30 days to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, the Trump administration indicated a possible shift from its initial plan to promptly revoke Harvard University's authorization to enroll foreign students. Concerns over Harvard's alleged inability to effectively manage antisemitic incidents on campus have contributed to this reconsideration.

Documents released in a court filing reveal that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security delivered a notice to Harvard University on Wednesday. This notice expressed an intention to annul the university's certification under the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program, giving Harvard a 30-day window to respond.

This administrative maneuver was scheduled prior to a judicial hearing intended to deliberate over extending a temporary block on the revocation. This block was initially introduced by President Donald Trump's administration last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

