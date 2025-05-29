Trump Administration Rethinks Harvard's Foreign Student Certification

In a recent development, the Trump administration indicated a possible shift from its initial plan to promptly revoke Harvard University's authorization to enroll foreign students. Concerns over Harvard's alleged inability to effectively manage antisemitic incidents on campus have contributed to this reconsideration.

Documents released in a court filing reveal that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security delivered a notice to Harvard University on Wednesday. This notice expressed an intention to annul the university's certification under the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program, giving Harvard a 30-day window to respond.

This administrative maneuver was scheduled prior to a judicial hearing intended to deliberate over extending a temporary block on the revocation. This block was initially introduced by President Donald Trump's administration last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)