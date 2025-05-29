Left Menu

Harvard and Homeland Security's Face-off: International Students at Stake

The Trump administration temporarily withdrew its plan to revoke Harvard University's certification to enroll international students, instead allowing 30 days for the university to contest. Homeland Security's notice comes as the administration accuses Harvard of academic bias, amidst a lawsuit over federal research funding cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:39 IST
Harvard and Homeland Security's Face-off: International Students at Stake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration on Thursday decided not to immediately revoke Harvard University's certification to enroll international students, offering a 30-day period for the prestigious institution to contest the move. This came as a surprise after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had dispatched a notice of intent to withdraw the certification.

Court documents revealed that the Justice Department had highlighted this in proceedings before U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston. In response, Judge Burroughs indicated her intention to issue a preliminary injunction to maintain the current status quo, allowing for prolonged administrative deliberation.

The case highlights issues of academic freedom and international relations, with Harvard contending that the move violated both constitutional rights and Homeland Security regulations. These regulations required a 30-day notice period, which Harvard claimed was crucial in preventing severe impacts on its substantial international student body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025