Harvard and Homeland Security's Face-off: International Students at Stake

The Trump administration on Thursday decided not to immediately revoke Harvard University's certification to enroll international students, offering a 30-day period for the prestigious institution to contest the move. This came as a surprise after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had dispatched a notice of intent to withdraw the certification.

Court documents revealed that the Justice Department had highlighted this in proceedings before U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston. In response, Judge Burroughs indicated her intention to issue a preliminary injunction to maintain the current status quo, allowing for prolonged administrative deliberation.

The case highlights issues of academic freedom and international relations, with Harvard contending that the move violated both constitutional rights and Homeland Security regulations. These regulations required a 30-day notice period, which Harvard claimed was crucial in preventing severe impacts on its substantial international student body.

