Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University's Expansive Admission Drive for 2025-26

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has initiated admissions for its 2025-26 academic session, offering a diverse spectrum of programs across its 21 campuses. The expansive curriculum includes diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and certificate offerings.

With 7,425 seats and 83 academic programs available, DSEU targets industry-relevant and skill-based education. Notably, this year introduces 40 new certificate programs addressing demands in artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship.

Applications opened on May 28 and will close on June 22, with the process being fully online for accessibility. The first seat allotment list will be published on June 23, with the academic session commencing in July. The university has reserved seats for local, female, and marginalized students.

(With inputs from agencies.)