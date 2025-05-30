Struggles Intensify for Kakuma Refugees Amid US Aid Cuts

Kakuma refugee camp, one of the world's largest, is reeling from the impact of substantial U.S. aid cuts initiated under President Donald Trump's administration. These cuts have led to severe shortages in essential services such as sanitary pads and reduced cash transfers, significantly affecting the lives of young girls who are now skipping school during their menstrual periods.

Elizabeth Mukami, headteacher at Future Primary and Junior School, emphasized the dire situation, with girls opting to stay home and food rations dwindling. The U.N.'s refugee agency and Finn Church Aid have been hit hard, facing funding constraints that axe vital psycho-social services. The fallout has been widespread, leading to a rise in mental distress among those who suddenly find themselves without crucial support.

The reduction in aid has led to the layoff of teachers, and educational materials are severely lacking. The impact extends beyond education, affecting daily sustenance and health, with the World Food Programme warning of potential further cuts to cash assistance. In this harsh environment, attending school becomes a struggle, hindering dreams and bleakening future prospects for refugee children like Achol, who still dreams of becoming a doctor amid these harsh realities.