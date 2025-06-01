Campus Tragedy: Student's Suicide Sparks Arrest in Himachal Pradesh

A tragic incident unfolded at Jawahar Lal Nehru Engineer College in Himachal Pradesh when a student, Arpit Sharma, was discovered dead in his hostel room. The fourth-semester Computer Science student was found hanging with a belt, and police were alerted when fellow students couldn't reach him.

The police recovered a suicide note which cited an ongoing affair as the reason for his death. Subsequently, a female student from the second semester was arrested, accused of abetting Sharma's suicide. She was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 108, following a complaint from Sharma's mother about alleged blackmail.

The body of the deceased was released to his family after a postmortem. The accused appeared before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate and received a two-day police remand, police officials confirmed.

