Campus Tragedy: Student's Suicide Sparks Arrest in Himachal Pradesh
A student at Jawahar Lal Nehru Engineer College in Himachal Pradesh was found dead in his hostel room, with police recovering a suicide note blaming a classmate. The female student was arrested for abetment of suicide, following the complaint of the deceased's mother alleging blackmail.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at Jawahar Lal Nehru Engineer College in Himachal Pradesh when a student, Arpit Sharma, was discovered dead in his hostel room. The fourth-semester Computer Science student was found hanging with a belt, and police were alerted when fellow students couldn't reach him.
The police recovered a suicide note which cited an ongoing affair as the reason for his death. Subsequently, a female student from the second semester was arrested, accused of abetting Sharma's suicide. She was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 108, following a complaint from Sharma's mother about alleged blackmail.
The body of the deceased was released to his family after a postmortem. The accused appeared before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate and received a two-day police remand, police officials confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tempo Tragedy: Overturned Vehicle Leaves 26 Injured in Dhusada
Tragedy on Himachal Roads: Life Cut Short in Collision
Political Vendetta: Arrests in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Stir Controversy
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Shooting at Las Vegas Gym
Tragedy Strikes as Russian Attack Hits Ukrainian Civilian Bus