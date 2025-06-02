Delhi DoE Unveils Inclusive Admission Guidelines for Kids with Special Needs

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has introduced new guidelines to facilitate the admission of children with special needs to private schools at the entry level. These guidelines aim to ensure a fair and inclusive process for children with benchmark disabilities.

According to a circular released on Friday, children who possess a government-certified disability of at least 40%, as defined by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, are deemed eligible. This includes children with intellectual disabilities, specific learning disabilities, or autism spectrum disorder, among others, based on relevant assessments.

The age eligibility is set between 3 and 9 years, depending on the class. Applications open online on June 2, closing on June 22. No school can charge capitation fees or donations according to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, with a draw of lots scheduled for July 7.