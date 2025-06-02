Left Menu

Delhi DoE Unveils Inclusive Admission Guidelines for Kids with Special Needs

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) released admission guidelines for children with special needs in private schools. Children with at least 40% benchmark disabilities qualify. Age criteria vary by class level. Online applications start June 2, with no donations allowed. A computerised draw takes place July 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 09:50 IST
Delhi DoE Unveils Inclusive Admission Guidelines for Kids with Special Needs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has introduced new guidelines to facilitate the admission of children with special needs to private schools at the entry level. These guidelines aim to ensure a fair and inclusive process for children with benchmark disabilities.

According to a circular released on Friday, children who possess a government-certified disability of at least 40%, as defined by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, are deemed eligible. This includes children with intellectual disabilities, specific learning disabilities, or autism spectrum disorder, among others, based on relevant assessments.

The age eligibility is set between 3 and 9 years, depending on the class. Applications open online on June 2, closing on June 22. No school can charge capitation fees or donations according to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, with a draw of lots scheduled for July 7.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025