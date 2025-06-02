MRV Celebrates Academic Excellence

At MET Rishikul Vidyalaya (MRV), Bandra, academic brilliance is a tradition nurtured through a global curriculum, innovative teaching, and a focus on holistic development. In the March 2025 Cambridge IGCSE and AS & A Level examinations, MRV students have once again made the school proud with their exceptional results. The Cambridge IGCSE (Class 10) batch of 49 students achieved a 100% pass rate, with 87 A* and 82 A grades. Leading the cohort is Jash Nagrecha with an impressive 92.71%, followed by Anshul Khandeparkar with 92%, Pranav Hinduja with 91.28%, Avneesh Kane with 90% & Devansh Deshmukh with 89.42%.

Vihaan Sinyal achieved a near-perfect 99% in Mathematics (without coursework), Jash also topped in Chemistry (98%), Biology (95%), Business Studies (93%), English (89%), and Literature (86%). Anshul stood out with 95% in Accounting and 94% each in ICT and Economics. Hitansh Shah excelled in Physics (95%), Avneeh Kane in French (95%), and Rajveer Shah in Hindi (91%). Pranav Hinduja led in Global Perspectives (90%), Devansh Deshmukh in Computer Science (93%), and Sharwill Nilakh in Art and Design (88%). In AS & A Levels, the 44 student batch secured 8 A* and 21 A grades. Jeena Tolani topped with 94%, followed by Aditya Chitre at 91% and Shruti D'Silva at 82.66%. Jeena also achieved 95% in Accounting, 94% in Mathematics, 93% in Business, and 90% in Economics. Hriday Shah scored 93% in Business, while Aditya earned 93% in Chemistry and 92% in Physics. Aaliya Panjwani topped Psychology with 91%, while Ishwari Arjunwadkar, Shruti D'Silva, and Muskaan Shah scored 80% in Biology. Ishwari also achieved 86% in the English General Paper, and Ethan Costa scored 80% in English Language. Reflecting on the results, Shri Pankaj Bhujbal, Hon. Trustee, MET, shared, "These outstanding results reflect MRV's commitment to academic excellence and global readiness. Our students continue to make us proud with their discipline, curiosity, and dedication." At MRV, academic achievement is one of the many ways students are prepared for success in a complex, ever-evolving world. With a focus on personalized learning, global exposure, and values-based education, MRV students are equipped not only to excel in examinations but also to lead with integrity, empathy, and purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)