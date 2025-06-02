Left Menu

Basic military training to be imparted to students from Class 1 in Maharashtra: Minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2025
Basic military training to be imparted to students from Class 1 in Maharashtra: Minister
Basic military training will be imparted to students from Class 1 in Maharashtra in a move to instil sense of patriotism, discipline and promote habit of regular physical exercise among them, state School Education Minister Dada Bhuse has said.

Retired soldiers will be roped in for training the pupils, he informed.

''A decision has been taken to give basic level military training to students from Class 1. This will help inculcate love for the country, encourage habits like doing physical exercise regularly and discipline that will benefit the students,'' Bhuse said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded positively to the proposal, he noted.

To implement the proposal, help of 2.5 lakh ex-servicemen will be taken along with sports teachers, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Scouts and Guides, the Shiv Sena minister added.

