National Finance Olympiad’s (NFO) Report Emphasises the Need to Bridge the Gap in Youth Financial Literacy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3: The National Finance Olympiad (NFO), India's largest and most impactful financial literacy program dedicated to students from Grades 5 to 12, has released its 2024 report on financial literacy among Indian students. It reveals significant insights into the current state of financial education and the pressing need for systemic reform in school curricula across the country.

Most adolescents begin learning about money management only after receiving their first salary. They lack exposure to financial concepts, leading to poor spending habits, mismanagement of funds, and hesitation or mistakes when investing. Starting financial education at an early age helps remove the fear and intimidation often associated with managing money, empowering young people to make informed decisions with confidence.

The comprehensive report is based on a financial literacy survey of 1,333 students conducted in 2021 and participation data from over 10,000 students across 300+ schools in India who participated in the National Finance Olympiad. In 2021, 16.7% of students met the basic financial literacy benchmark without the help of reading or study materials. However, following participation in the National Finance Olympiad in 2023 & 2024 with the study material given beforehand, that figure rose dramatically to 48.85%, marking a 192.51% improvement in overall performance. This dramatic improvement underscores the effectiveness of the Olympiad model as an alternative, scalable, and engaging method for imparting critical life skills like financial literacy.

Other key insights that the report brings to light are: • Low Financial Literacy Rate in India: Despite an 80% general literacy rate, only 27% of Indian adults are financially literate, per NCFE data. Many adults face the same uncertainty because financial literacy is typically acquired much later in life.

• Teenagers Struggling with Financial Concepts: While education often focuses on helping students secure the best college and job to earn money, there is little emphasis on teaching them how to manage that money wisely. The survey data showed students performed poorly in areas like investment, risk & return, and tax planning, with notable struggles in understanding basic economic principles.

• Strong Performance in Targeted Education: Topics such as loans and credit saw stronger performance, particularly among students engaged through the NFO's structured and age-appropriate curriculum. Parents reported that their children are curious about income tax and budgeting.

• Wider Impact of Financial Ignorance: The report links low financial literacy to rising credit card defaults, poor tax planning, and insufficient personal finance management, threatening both individual stability and national economic health.

According to Mitul Mehta, Co-founder of NFO, "While concepts like simple and compound interest are introduced in classrooms, they are rarely taught in a context that students can relate to. As a result, young adults often receive their first paycheck before understanding how to manage it, leading to common mistakes like excessive spending, under-saving, and poor investment decisions. Financial literacy is as essential as reading or math. It's how future adults avoid debt traps, build savings, and create security. We at NFO envision an India where every student is financially empowered. With continued collaboration and innovation, we can position India as a global leader in financial literacy." Shiv Bidani, Co-founder of NFO, posits, "The National Finance Olympiad offers a unique, non-intrusive solution by integrating financial education in the form of a competitive, gamified experience. Conducted in two stages (intra-school and national levels), the Olympiad covers critical topics including money, banking, investments, loans, credit scores, and tax planning. By tapping into the natural enthusiasm students have for competition, the Olympiad fosters high engagement without overloading academic schedules." The NFO Youth Financial Literacy Report concludes with a call for action from educational institutions, policymakers, and financial bodies to collaborate on embedding financial literacy into mainstream education. NFO urges that financial education be recognised not only as an academic requirement but as a fundamental life skill for the 21st century.

About NFO: The National Finance Olympiad (NFO) is India's largest and most impactful financial literacy program dedicated to students from Grades 5 to 12. Founded with the vision of making financial education accessible, relevant, and practical, NFO equips young learners with essential money management skills to navigate the increasingly complex financial world. With a footprint spanning over 500+ educational institutions across 100+ cities, NFO has rapidly become the preferred platform for introducing school students to a structured financial education curriculum. It aligns closely with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, supporting India's broader goals of enhancing life skills among students.

The NFO program is backed by an advisory panel of eminent finance professionals and academicians, including IIM professors and industry leaders, ensuring academic rigour and relevance.

