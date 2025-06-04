Left Menu

Cuba's Internet Dilemma: Balancing Costs Amid Crisis

Cuba faces backlash over increased mobile internet data prices, prompting ETECSA to offer students additional data at reduced rates. This move highlights the broader issue of accessibility during Cuba's economic crisis, as many citizens struggle to afford data packages amidst inflation and slow internet speeds.

Updated: 04-06-2025 01:12 IST
Cuba's government has announced a concession in mobile internet data pricing for students, following widespread public outrage. ETECSA, the state-run telecommunications firm, initially hiked data prices, a move that exacerbated tensions as Cubans grapple with high inflation and scarce resources.

The revised plans provide students with an extra 6 gigabytes of data at a heavily discounted cost, in contrast to standard packages, which remain unreachable for a majority. Criticism persists, as many citizens argue for equal access, voicing concerns about affordability and fairness amidst the economic downturn.

This debate underscores broader discontent, highlighting the challenges faced by Cuba's government in improving telecommunications infrastructure, one of the world's slowest, according to recent speed tests. The public outcry reflects deeper issues as residents seek digital connectivity as a reprieve from their daily struggles.

