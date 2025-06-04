Left Menu

Silence or Strategy? India's Response to US Student Visa Policies

The Congress criticized the Indian government's silence on the US's visa decisions affecting numerous Indian students pursuing education abroad. This silence contrasts with China's vocal stance. With over 3.3 lakh Indian students studying in the US, the recent visa regulation changes by the Trump administration have led to widespread concern.

Silence or Strategy? India's Response to US Student Visa Policies
  • India

In a recent development, the Congress has expressed dissatisfaction over the Indian government's quiet stance on the US's recent changes to visa policies impacting foreign students, particularly from India. These moves by the American administration have sparked concern across the globe as India remains notably reticent.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that as per the Ministry of External Affairs, around 3,37,630 Indian students went to the US in 2024 for further studies, representing a significant portion of the international student body there. For these students, and many planning for 2025, aspirations seem uncertain amid the changing visa landscape.

While China has vocally opposed the US actions affecting its students, India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, has remained silent. Concerns grow as President Trump's administration considers stricter social media vetting for student visa applicants, creating tension among prospective students and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

