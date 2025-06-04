Silence or Strategy? India's Response to US Student Visa Policies

In a recent development, the Congress has expressed dissatisfaction over the Indian government's quiet stance on the US's recent changes to visa policies impacting foreign students, particularly from India. These moves by the American administration have sparked concern across the globe as India remains notably reticent.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that as per the Ministry of External Affairs, around 3,37,630 Indian students went to the US in 2024 for further studies, representing a significant portion of the international student body there. For these students, and many planning for 2025, aspirations seem uncertain amid the changing visa landscape.

While China has vocally opposed the US actions affecting its students, India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, has remained silent. Concerns grow as President Trump's administration considers stricter social media vetting for student visa applicants, creating tension among prospective students and their families.

