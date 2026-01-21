India Surpasses China in Young Entrepreneur Leadership

India has taken the lead over China in terms of high-value enterprises spearheaded by young entrepreneurs, particularly those aged 40 or younger. A recent report highlights that India boasts 166 such young founders compared to China's 140.

While China excels in enterprises valued over USD 200 million, India records a larger number of individuals under 40 managing or founding companies valued at either USD 100 million or USD 200 million, totaling 201 compared to China's 194.

This new generation of entrepreneurs is making significant strides across various sectors such as software products, fintech, healthcare, and clean energy, collectively steering enterprises worth an impressive USD 357 billion and employing over 4.43 lakh individuals.

