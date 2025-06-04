JNUSU Criticizes 'Kulguru' Adoption, Calls for Institutional Reforms

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) expressed strong opposition to the university's recent decision to replace the title 'Kulpati' with 'Kulguru' for its vice-chancellor. Labeling the shift as a purely symbolic gesture, the student body insisted that it falls short of addressing the pressing institutional inadequacies.

JNUSU criticized the administration for prioritizing "optics over action," demanding crucial reforms related to gender justice, inclusion, and democratic governance. Furthermore, they accused the vice-chancellor of adhering to a political trend reminiscent of the Modi government's approach, which they describe as focusing on renaming rather than enacting meaningful reforms.

In a statement, the students listed demands such as reinstating the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment, re-implementing deprivation points in PhD admissions for marginalized students, constructing gender-neutral facilities, and ensuring reservations for transgender students. Their appeal also highlighted the administration's reluctance toward engaging in dialogue, criticizing the lack of communication over the entrance examination processes.

