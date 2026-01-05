Left Menu

Kerala Accelerates Voter Inclusion Efforts

Kerala's government has initiated urgent actions to ensure all eligible citizens are added to the voters' list. Measures include waiving fees, setting up local help desks, appointing officers, and launching awareness campaigns. Infrastructure improvements and policy reviews aim to facilitate seamless voter enrolment.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-01-2026
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has launched an immediate initiative to ensure all eligible voters are registered on the electoral list. Announced on Monday, the move prioritizes issuing required documents at no cost to those lacking adequate records, as confirmed by a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

District collectors have been tasked with setting up help desks for facilitating voter enrolments. Furthermore, online submission facilities will be made widely accessible, with the Information Technology department instructed to reduce fees associated with these services. Booth Level Officers are to be appointed promptly where vacancies exist, and infrastructure is to be upgraded to prevent disruptions.

The government is also conducting awareness campaigns to inform and include all eligible voters previously left off the draft electoral rolls. The chief secretary chaired a meeting to scrutinize the effectiveness of these measures, underscoring the commitment to ensuring voting rights for every qualified citizen.

