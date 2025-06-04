Nagaland's Education and Sports Infrastructure Gets a Boost

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, on Wednesday, took a major step in uplifting the state's education system by laying foundation stones for nine Lighthouse School Complexes and launching six pioneering sports facilities.

Funded by the World Bank, the Lighthouse School Complexes (LSCs) are poised to become flagship centers of academic excellence, specifically designed to cater to socio-economically disadvantaged communities.

Meanwhile, the newly opened sports facilities are expected to play critical roles in nurturing talent across various disciplines, symbolizing growth and opportunity for the youth of Nagaland.

(With inputs from agencies.)