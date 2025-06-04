Left Menu

Nagaland's Education and Sports Infrastructure Gets a Boost

Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, virtually inaugurated infrastructure projects, including nine Lighthouse School Complexes (LSCs) and six sports facilities. Funded by the World Bank, these projects aim to enhance education and sports infrastructure in socio-economically disadvantaged districts. The LSCs focus on academic excellence and inclusive education, while sports facilities aim to nurture talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:20 IST
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, on Wednesday, took a major step in uplifting the state's education system by laying foundation stones for nine Lighthouse School Complexes and launching six pioneering sports facilities.

Funded by the World Bank, the Lighthouse School Complexes (LSCs) are poised to become flagship centers of academic excellence, specifically designed to cater to socio-economically disadvantaged communities.

Meanwhile, the newly opened sports facilities are expected to play critical roles in nurturing talent across various disciplines, symbolizing growth and opportunity for the youth of Nagaland.

