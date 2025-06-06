Satyendar Jain Criticizes BJP's Politics Over Education Reforms

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has leveled criticisms against the BJP government in Delhi, accusing it of prioritizing political gamesmanship over genuine educational reforms. Jain, a member of the previous AAP government, claims that significant strides were made to improve the city's schools under his leadership.

Jain made these remarks to PTI Videos just before being questioned by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in a case concerning classroom construction. He alleged that the BJP is attempting to deflect attention from crucial issues by focusing on unfounded accusations.

The ACB has called upon AAP leaders Jain and Manish Sisodia following an FIR related to alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of classrooms. Jain was questioned on Friday, while Sisodia is expected to appear on June 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)