Court Clears Path for NEET (UG) 2025 Results Amid Power Outage Controversy

The Madras high court dismissed petitions seeking to restrain the National Testing Agency from declaring the NEET (UG) 2025 results. A group of students alleged disturbances during the exam due to power outages in Chennai centres. However, the court found no basis for a re-examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras high court has cleared the way for the release of the NEET (UG) 2025 examination results, dismissing several petitions that aimed to prevent the declaration by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Petitioners, including S Sai Priya, had requested a re-examination due to power outages during the test at four Chennai centres, arguing that these outages impaired their performance. However, Justice C Kumarappan saw no evidence of misconduct by the respondents.

Despite an interim order on May 17 restraining the NTA from releasing results, the court ultimately found no justification for re-examinations, pointing out that any disruption was minor and did not warrant disrupting the process for over two million candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

