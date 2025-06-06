Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Verdict on CLAT-PG Key Sparks Consortium Reform

The Delhi High Court granted relief to CLAT-PG candidates, addressing discrepancies in the answer key and urging the NLUs consortium to release results soon. It criticized the high fee for contesting provisional answers and suggested the consortium reconsider its fee structure to ensure fairness for students and institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:48 IST
Delhi High Court's Verdict on CLAT-PG Key Sparks Consortium Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court delivered relief to candidates of the CLAT-PG exam by identifying discrepancies in the answer key and pressing the National Law Universities' consortium to expedite the release of results.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, addressing pleas from students, called attention to the substantial Rs 1,000 fee charged per question by the consortium to lodge objections against the provisional answer key. This fee, they remarked, seemed excessive and suggested a reconsideration to balance institutional concerns with student accessibility.

The court's ruling relied on reviewing each contested answer in the exam. While urging the consortium to consider the judges' observations, it also recommended seeking guidance from a committee led by Justice G. Raghuram (retd). The CLAT-PG exam influences admissions into law programs, thus its integrity is paramount for aspiring legal professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025