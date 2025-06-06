Delhi High Court's Verdict on CLAT-PG Key Sparks Consortium Reform

The Delhi High Court delivered relief to candidates of the CLAT-PG exam by identifying discrepancies in the answer key and pressing the National Law Universities' consortium to expedite the release of results.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, addressing pleas from students, called attention to the substantial Rs 1,000 fee charged per question by the consortium to lodge objections against the provisional answer key. This fee, they remarked, seemed excessive and suggested a reconsideration to balance institutional concerns with student accessibility.

The court's ruling relied on reviewing each contested answer in the exam. While urging the consortium to consider the judges' observations, it also recommended seeking guidance from a committee led by Justice G. Raghuram (retd). The CLAT-PG exam influences admissions into law programs, thus its integrity is paramount for aspiring legal professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)