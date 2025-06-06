Spain's Reckoning with Franco's Forgotten Women: A Call for Justice

In a groundbreaking move, Catholic entities in Spain have publicly apologized to women detained in state-run institutions during Francisco Franco's dictatorship. The so-called rehabilitation centers were known for their oppressive moral standards and harsh treatment.

The ceremony, while seen as a positive step towards healing, is viewed by campaigners as insufficient. They demand a full national apology, drawing parallels to the 2013 apology issued by Ireland for abuses at Magdalene Laundries.

Spain's Democratic Memory Ministry commended the move and plans a separate event to formally recognize the women as victims of the Franco regime. Survivors recount harrowing tales of indoctrination and forced labor, underscoring the urgency for justice and recognition.