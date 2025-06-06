Trump Administration Acknowledges HBCUs But Raises Concerns Over Diversity Efforts

President Donald Trump has reiterated support for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), calling them vital paths to opportunity for students across the United States. Despite this, concerns linger over his administration's attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, as well as broader educational funding practices.

Citing efforts to curb support for under-represented students, HBCU leaders have expressed muted appreciation, caught between acknowledgment of federal support and the fear of speaking out against DEI policies under threat. Trump's executive order offers partnership opportunities and an Education Department advisory board, yet lacks new funding promises.

While institutions like Howard University maintain cautious optimism, leaders like Harry Williams from the Thurgood Marshall College Fund call for further backing from corporations and lawmakers. As Trump curtails federal research grants, leading to financial constraints for dissenting schools, vigilance over HBCU funding persists in the face of ongoing political dynamics.

